Annemiek van Vleuten is a fout-time winner of the Giro d'Italia Donne

Annemiek van Vleuten won stage six of the Giro d'Italia Donne as she extended her overall lead.

The defending champion, from the Netherlands, powered away from the peloton to take victory on the 104.4km run in Canelli.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes was second after she beat Germany's Liane Lippert, who was third, to the finishing line.

"It's super cool to win on a day that before you think it's maybe for a sprinter," said Van Vleuten.

"Lorena Wiebes showed that it could be for a sprinter [but] I tried to avoid that and go for attack.

"When a plan comes together on the final climb, it's super nice."

She added: "It's a 2.5km climb for the finish and you could feel everyone was a bit tired from yesterday."

Antonia Niedermaier, who had won stage five and was second in the overall standings, was involved in a crash with Urska Zigart and both have been forced to abandon the race.

It means four-time race winner Van Vleuten leads American Veronica Ewers by three minutes and three seconds.

Stage six results

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 2hrs 39mins 04secs

2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team SD Worx) +20secs

3. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar) same time

4. Soraya Paladin (Ita/Canyon SRAM Racing) +25secs

5. Silvia Persico (Ita//UAE Team ADQ) +28secs

6. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/SD Worx) Same time

7. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) Same time

8. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) Same time

9. Fem Van Empel (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +31secs

10. Ally Wollaston (NZ/ Soudal Quick-Step) Same time

General classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 14hrs 58mins 29secs

2. Veronica Ewers (USA/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) +03:03

3. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +03:39

4. Gaia Realini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +03:59

5. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) +03:18

6. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) +04:21

7. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +05:11

8. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco-AlUla) +05:36

9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZ/SD Worx) +05:42

10. Silvia Persico (Ita//UAE Team ADQ) +05:50