Jasper Philipsen (left) kept Mark Cavendish (second right) waiting for the Tour's all-time stage win record

Jasper Philipsen won for the second day in a row amid a chaotic finish to stage four of the Tour de France.

The Belgian edged out Australia's Caleb Ewan with Germany's Phil Bauhaus third.

The final three kilometres of a relatively flat stage were on the Nogaro motor racing circuit, with a wide, straight 800m run to the line.

Yet riders went down in three separate incidents before Mathieu van der Poel led out Philipsen, his 25-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mate.

They got a jump on the Isle of Man's Mark Cavendish, who is hoping for a record-breaking 35th stage win on his final Tour and did well to cross in fifth this time.

Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey, six seconds ahead of his twin brother Simon and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

More to follow.