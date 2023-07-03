Tour de France 2023: Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory on stage three
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour de France as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.
Philipsen, 25, edged out Germany's Phil Bauhaus with Australia's Caleb Ewan in third in the first sprint finish of this year's Tour.
Britain's Mark Cavendish was in sixth as the race crossed from Spain to the finish at Bayonne in France.
Yates now leads team-mate Tadej Pogacar and his brother Simon by six seconds.
More to follow.
Best wishes to Mark Cavendish for tomorrow.
Tomorrow pure sprint stage so he'll be in with a shout again long with likes of Jakobsen, Groenwegen, Pedersen and Cavendish.
Trouble is sprint stages can be pretty boring until last 3km.