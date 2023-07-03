Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprints to victory on stage three

Jasper Philipsen
Jasper Philipsen has now won three stages of the Tour de France in his career

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour de France as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Philipsen, 25, edged out Germany's Phil Bauhaus with Australia's Caleb Ewan in third in the first sprint finish of this year's Tour.

Britain's Mark Cavendish was in sixth as the race crossed from Spain to the finish at Bayonne in France.

Yates now leads team-mate Tadej Pogacar and his brother Simon by six seconds.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:36

    In work today so will have to wait for the highlights but I hope Cav wasn’t going at full chat and ended up being out classed. In the immortal words of Kevin Keegan “I would love it…” if Cav could get that one stage victory!!

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 17:35

    Wout must think the world’s against him.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:39

      Red Hare replied:
      Can’t relegate Philipsen for that deviation, especially as the road curves right at that point.

  • Comment posted by Dominic, today at 17:33

    Just 1 win for Cavendish... that's all we're asking for!

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:32

    Fine win for Philipsen as the tour enters France, passing through the beautiful Basque town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, where Louis XIV married the Spanish Infanta, Maria Theresa, in 1660. Great finish in Bayonne.
    Best wishes to Mark Cavendish for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:32

    Cavendish keeping his powder dry, glad he held back that could have gone so wrong today.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:33

      SD replied:
      Tomorrow will suit him better being a totally flat sprint stage.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:28

    Good win for Philipsen, got a bit sketchy towards end as fair bit of jostling for position.

    Tomorrow pure sprint stage so he'll be in with a shout again long with likes of Jakobsen, Groenwegen, Pedersen and Cavendish.

    Trouble is sprint stages can be pretty boring until last 3km.

