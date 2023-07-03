Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jasper Philipsen has now won three stages of the Tour de France in his career

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory on stage three of the Tour de France as Britain's Adam Yates retained the leader's yellow jersey.

Philipsen, 25, edged out Germany's Phil Bauhaus with Australia's Caleb Ewan in third in the first sprint finish of this year's Tour.

Britain's Mark Cavendish was in sixth as the race crossed from Spain to the finish at Bayonne in France.

Yates now leads team-mate Tadej Pogacar and his brother Simon by six seconds.

