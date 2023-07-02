Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a terrific late attack to claim victory on the second stage of the Tour de France.

Belgian Wout van Aert was the favourite beforehand to win the 208.9km stage from Vitoria Gasteiz to San Sebastian.

But despite a desperate late sprint the Belgian could not reel Lafay in, with Tadej Pogacar third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth in Spain.

Overnight leader Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage three will see the Tour head into France on Monday.

