Tour de France: Victor Lafay wins stage two as Adam Yates retains yellow jersey

From the section Cycling

Breaking news

Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a terrific late attack to claim victory on the second stage of the Tour de France.

Belgian Wout van Aert was the favourite beforehand to win the 208.9km stage from Vitoria Gasteiz to San Sebastian.

But despite a desperate late sprint the Belgian could not reel Lafay in, with Tadej Pogacar third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth in Spain.

Overnight leader Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage three will see the Tour head into France on Monday.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:47

    Chapeau Victor Lafay! Even if one match is all you have to burn, you can still win if you burn it at exactly the right time. Beautiful timing.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 16:45

    Lafay had a fantastic ride yesterday too. Let's hope its not another Voeckler and he judges his efforts all the way through to Paris. Brilliant!

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:41

    Well personally I thought today was a better race than yesterday’s. A far more exciting finish for me.
    Podjacar seems to be putting himself in far more danger than he needs to be, if he’s not careful I can see him coming off but I guess that’s the racer in him .

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:40

    UAE are much stronger this year than last year. That was a show of intent today.

    • Reply posted by Steve T, today at 16:47

      Steve T replied:
      Trentin is just one of a very strong team- they look happy and confident. I said it. They have 30 riders.

