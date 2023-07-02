Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a terrific late attack to claim victory on the second stage of the Tour de France.

Belgian Wout van Aert was the favourite beforehand to win the 208.9km stage from Vitoria Gasteiz to San Sebastian.

But despite a desperate late sprint the Belgian could not reel Lafay in, with Tadej Pogacar third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth in Spain.

Overnight leader Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage three will see the Tour head into France on Monday.

More to follow.

Stage two results

1. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) 4hrs 46mins 39secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Tom Pidcock (GB/INEOS Grenadiers)

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)

6. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek)

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team dsm-firmenich)

9. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech)

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

General classification after stage two

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 9hrs 9mins 18secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +6secs

3. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

4. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) +12secs

5. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +17secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +22secs

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

10. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)