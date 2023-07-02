Close menu

Tour de France: Victor Lafay wins stage two as Adam Yates retains yellow jersey

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments17

Breaking news

Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a terrific late attack to claim victory on the second stage of the Tour de France.

Belgian Wout van Aert was the favourite beforehand to win the 208.9km stage from Vitoria Gasteiz to San Sebastian.

But despite a desperate late sprint the Belgian could not reel Lafay in, with Tadej Pogacar third and Briton Tom Pidcock fourth in Spain.

Overnight leader Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Stage three will see the Tour head into France on Monday.

More to follow.

Stage two results

1. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) 4hrs 46mins 39secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Tom Pidcock (GB/INEOS Grenadiers)

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)

6. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek)

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team dsm-firmenich)

9. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech)

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

General classification after stage two

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 9hrs 9mins 18secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +6secs

3. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) Same time

4. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) +12secs

5. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +16secs

6. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +17secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +22secs

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

10. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious)

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 16:58

    I saw his odds last night of 80/1, same as Skelmose and was tempted on each, as they had a go in stage one. Yates should hold yellow for a few days now.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 16:55

    Great win, Lafay caught them all watching each other.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 16:53

    Brilliant finish today. His acceleration and power was great to watch

  • Comment posted by Owen Goal, today at 16:53

    Really impressed with van Aert, those last few k he did virtually on his own, and leading out all the others.

    Finally beaten into 2nd place by a brilliantly timed attack from Lafay. If it were down to me I'd give him the combativity prize. 🏆

  • Comment posted by John Devereux , today at 16:52

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:51

    Brilliant jump wit 1km to go by Leafy and left the rest for dead. Waut van Aert burned too much gas chasing down with Kelderman and was done at the line. A big day in the General Classification too, with Tadej Pogacar taking more time out of Jonas Vingegaard thanks to his bonuses - he is now 11 seconds ahead of the defending champion. Yates stays in Yellow. Now Cavendish enter the race proper!!!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:51

    Another brilliant stage with an epic finish by Victor Lafay with one kilometre to go he let rip and put on the afterburners all the way to the line. Waut van Aert blew his chance as Kelderman was spent and van Aert just didn't have the legs. Pogacar and UAE are just picking off the points and it feels like we have had 12 stages such is the energy. Adam Yates still in Yellow. Simply incredible TdF.

    • Reply posted by Steve T, today at 16:56

      Steve T replied:
      It’s good to hear from the expert. You give us such brilliant analysis.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:47

    Chapeau Victor Lafay! Even if one match is all you have to burn, you can still win if you burn it at exactly the right time. Beautiful timing.

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:55

      Finkelstein replied:
      Watched Lafay come from the back and when he passed the other riders he already had the momentum and they never saw him coming. van Aert does not look very happy and was blowing a lot today. Pogacar looks like he is relishing the chance to take on Vingegaard and between them they blew the race to pieces at about 40k to go. Cavendish home safe and sound and conserved his energy for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 16:45

    Lafay had a fantastic ride yesterday too. Let's hope its not another Voeckler and he judges his efforts all the way through to Paris. Brilliant!

    • Reply posted by djlovesyou, today at 16:50

      djlovesyou replied:
      Lefay is a man for the shorter punchy climbs. He might have a go in the break in the mountains at some point but he won't be trying for a high GC place.

      Having a great season though.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 16:41

    Well personally I thought today was a better race than yesterday’s. A far more exciting finish for me.
    Podjacar seems to be putting himself in far more danger than he needs to be, if he’s not careful I can see him coming off but I guess that’s the racer in him .

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:40

    UAE are much stronger this year than last year. That was a show of intent today.

    • Reply posted by Steve T, today at 16:47

      Steve T replied:
      Trentin is just one of a very strong team- they look happy and confident. I said it. They have 30 riders.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport