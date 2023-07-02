Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lorena Wiebes also beat Dutch compatriot Marianne Vos in a sprint finish on the opening stage of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

Lorena Wiebes perfectly timed her sprint to beat three-time champion Marianne Vos in the third stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne.

The 24-year-old Dutch Team SD Worx rider made her move 150 metres from the finish line in Modena.

Her compatriot Vos was second and American Chloe Dygert third in the bunch sprint.

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten retained her 49-second lead in the general classification.

The sprinters were always likely to dominate a largely flat 118.2km run from Formigine after the peloton reeled in the day's second breakaway with 11km remaining.

"I am really happy to take the stage win, the team worked really hard," said Wiebes. "I only had to sprint for 150 metres."

Stage three results

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team SD Worx) 2hrs 53mins 41secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon SRAM Racing)

4. Megan Jastrab (US/Team dsm-firmenich)

5. Sofia Barbieri (Ita/Born To Win G20 Ambedo)

6. Georgia Baker (Aus/Team Jayco AlUla)

7. Daria Pikulik (Pol/Human Powered Health)

8. Chiara Consonni (Ita/UAE Team ADQ)

9. Amalie Dideriksen (Den/Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)

10. Silvia Bepnik Zanardi (Ita/Bepnik)