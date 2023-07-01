Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Adam Yates had never won a Tour de France stage before

Britain's Adam Yates beat identical twin brother Simon to win stage one of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spain and take the leader's yellow jersey.

UAE Team Emirates' Adam, 30, pulled away from Jayco AlUla rider Simon in the final stages of the uphill finish to win his first ever Tour stage.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar claimed third in a mini-group sprint.

"My brother came across to me. I didn't know if I should work with him. I asked and they said 'go for it'," said Adam.

Adam, who was unsure at first whether he was supposed to carry on attacking as he is a team-mate of Pogacar, added to ITV 4: "It's just amazing - I am super happy.

"I knew Simon was going good, I speak to him every day, we are really close and yeah just sharing this experience with him is really nice.

"I just wish he would have pulled a bit easier because he almost dropped me at one moment."

Earlier, Spanish rider Enric Mas and Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz both crashed on the descent of Cote de Vivero.

Mas was forced to pull out of the race with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, while Carapaz, who was bleeding from both knees, finished over 15 minutes behind the winner.

More to follow.

Stage one results

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 49secs

2. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +4secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +12secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech)

6. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis)

7. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe)

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek)

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

General classification after stage two

1. Adam Yates (GBR/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 22mins 39secs

2. Simon Yates (GBR/Team Jayco-AlUla) +8secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +22secs

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

6. Victor Lafay (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

7. Jai Hindley (Aus/BORA-hansgrohe) Same time

8. Mattias Skjlemose (Den/Lidl-Trek) Same time

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time