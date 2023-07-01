Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten has worn the leader's jersey - the maglia rosa - in the Giro d'Italia Donne a record 23 times

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten got the defence of her Giro d'Italia Donne off to the perfect start with a 100th career win in Saturday's second stage.

The three-time champion became the Giro's oldest stage winner - aged 40 years and 266 days - after a superb solo effort.

She broke over the Passo della Colla climb to arrive at the finish line in Marradi 45 seconds ahead of the field.

Denmark's Cecilie Ludwig was second and France's Juliette Labous third.

The 10-day race was due to start on Friday but the planned opening time trial in Chianciano was cancelled due to bad weather.

Movistar's Van Vleuten, who is due to retire at the end of this season, is aiming for a fourth Giro title to add to victories in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Canada's Linda Jackson was the previous oldest winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia Donne, claiming victory aged 39 years and 236 days in 1998.

The remaining podium places were settled via a sprint finish.

Victory, including time bonuses, helped Van Vleuten open a 49-second lead over Uttrup Ludwig in the general classification, with third-placed Labous a further two seconds back.

Stage two results

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 2hrs 40mins 06secs

2. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +45secs

3. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) Same time

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) Same time

5. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco Alula) Same time

6. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) Same time

7. Marta Vavalli (Ita FDJ-Suez) Same time

8. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) Same time

9. Veronica Ewers (US/EF Education-Tibco-Svb) Same time

10. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-Suez) Same time

General classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 2hrs 39mins 56secs

2. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ-Suez) +49secs

3. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +51secs

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Lidl-Trek) +55secs

5. Ane Santesteban (Spa/Jayco Alula) Same time

6. Mavi Garcia (Spa/Liv Racing TeqFind) Same time

7. Marta Vavalli (Ita FDJ-Suez) Same time

8. Erica Magnaldi (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) Same time

9. Veronica Ewers (US/EF Education-Tibco-Svb) Same time

10. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-Suez) Same time