Tour de France quiz: Which countries have Tour winners come from?
The 110th edition of the Tour de France starts in Bilbao on Saturday.
The previous 109 stagings of the epic race have produced winners from 15 countries - but can you name those countries?
Can you name the 15 countries to provide Tour de France winners?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
- NB. The total of wins stands at 102, rather than 109, because Lance Armstrong's seven titles (1999-2005) were taken away and not reallocated.
