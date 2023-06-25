Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bethany Shriever has won three of the first four rounds of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup

British Olympic champion Bethany Shriever won gold in the fourth round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup in the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old kicked off the season by winning both women's elite races in Turkey earlier this month.

And she raced to a third victory of the campaign in Papendal on Sunday in 33.911 seconds.

France's Joris Daudet was the winner of the men's elite race, finishing in 33.718s.