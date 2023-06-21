Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Josh Tarling won gold in the junior time trial at the 2022 Road Cycling World Championships in Australia.

Josh Tarling became the youngest British elite men's time trial champion on Wednesday, with victory by over a minute at the National Road Championships.

Fellow Welsh riders Anna Morris and Elinor Barker took silver and bronze in the women's race won by Isle of Mann's Lizzie Holden in Darlington.

Tarling, 19, was 1'03" faster than Fred Wright over the 41.1km course.

"It's a bit weird to have won," Ineos Grenadiers rider Tarling said.

"Weird, but super happy. Super cool to have won against some big hitters and really nice that I get to wear this [British champions jersey] in some cool races now.

"I think it was important not to go too hard at the start. I didn't want to go too easy when I felt good."

The Championships continue on Friday with elite men's and women's circuit races before the road races on Sunday.

And Tarling, who is already a double British track champion having won points and team pursuit titles last year, is targeting more success in north Yorkshire this week.

"It'd be really nice to get another jersey in the circuit on Friday," he said.

"I podiumed last year so it would be nice. Crits are always fun and it's just fight for an hour."