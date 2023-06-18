Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Magnus Sheffield won the Brabantse Pijl last year

American Magnus Sheffield has been discharged from hospital after he was involved in a high-speed crash during stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Swiss Gino Mader, who died aged 26 on Friday, also crashed on the same part of Thursday's stage as riders descended from the Albula Pass in the Swiss Alps.

Sheffield, 21, suffered a concussion and soft tissue damage.

Ineos Grenadiers say their rider will "return home for a period of rest and recovery".

"The thoughts of our entire team remain with Gino Mader's family, friends and loved ones, as well as our colleagues at Team Bahrain Victorious at this time," Ineos added.

After Friday's stage was cancelled, the race restarted on Saturday with organisers confirming the final two stages would go ahead.

Mader's team Bahrain Victorious have withdrawn, along with Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche-Circus-Wanty.

Road race world champion Remco Evenepoel claimed victory on a subdued stage seven on Saturday, pointing to the sky as he crossed the finish line in Weinfelden. Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose holds the overall lead.