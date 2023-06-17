Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas (right) featured the last time the Tour of Britain visited Caerphilly in 2013

This year's Tour of Britain will finish in Caerphilly when it hosts the eighth stage on Sunday 10 September.

The Welsh town last featured in the Tour a decade ago when an estimated 10,000 spectators lined Caerphilly mountain, organisers said.

Stage eight will begin in Margam Country Park, near Port Talbot, before a double ascent of Caerphilly mountain and finishing in the town centre.

It follows a four-year deal between race organisers and Welsh Government.

The agreement will see Wales host either the Grand Depart or the finish to either the Tour or its sister race, the Women's Tour, in alternate years through to 2026.

This will be the fourth time a Tour stage has finished in Caerphilly.

Caerphilly council leader Sean Morgan said: "The magnificent backdrop of Caerphilly Castle will provide a spectacular setting as the riders cross the finishing line - especially after tackling the gruelling Caerphilly mountain climb.

"I'm sure residents and businesses will join me in welcoming the event, which will help put Caerphilly on the map for an international audience."

More than a million spectators are expected to line the route of this year's Tour that begins in Greater Manchester on Sunday, 3 September, before visiting north Wales, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Essex.

Race organisers have said more details, including full stage routes and competing teams, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: "Together with the Welsh Government we wanted to design a stage that would combine sporting drama with visiting new areas of the country for the Tour of Britain and, of course, including the climbs that south Wales is famous for."