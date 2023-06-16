Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The team of Swiss cyclist Gino Mader, who died after crashing on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, have withdrawn from the race.

Team Bahrain Victorious said they had taken the decision "following the tragic loss" of the 26-year-old.

Mader was involved in a high-speed crash with American Magnus Sheffield, 21, on Thursday on the descent of the Albula Pass and fell into a ravine.

He was airlifted to hospital in Chur, but passed away on Friday morning.

The sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse was cancelled on Friday but the peloton rode the final 20km of the route neutralised in honour of Mader.

His mother received condolences from several riders, who wore black armbands, with many consoling one another before, during and after the ride.

Organisers of the race said external-link that "after an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory" of Mader, the race would continue for the final two stages, on Saturday and Sunday.

They said the decision had been taken after talks with the family of Mader plus the teams and riders involved, as well as the entire staff of the Tour de Suisse.

In a statement later on Friday, race director Olivier Senn said: "After consultation with all the people involved, we as the management stand united behind this decision and are trying to hold the last two stages of the men's race in an appropriate setting."

On Saturday, Tudor Pro Cycling Team joined Bahrain Victorious in withdrawing from the race, tweeting: "After careful consideration and talking to both riders and staff, the team decided not to continue racing this year's Tour de Suisse. Under these difficult circumstances we feel it is the human way to respect the feelings of our riders and pay respect to Gino."

The women's Tour de Suisse will also start as planned on Saturday.

Senn added: "The women and all the teams deserve a Tour de Suisse Women. We are convinced that we can offer the women riders a professional and safe race."

Mader was a track cyclist before turning professional on the road in 2019 and joined Team Bahrain Victorious two years later.

In 2021, he won stage six of the Giro d'Italia and finished top of the young rider classification at the Vuelta a Espana.

A Tour de Suisse statement said: "Even if the focus is already back on the implementation of the coming days, the thoughts are with the family of Gino Mader."