Swiss cyclist Gino Mader has died at the age of 26 after crashing heavily on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

The Team Bahrain Victorious rider was involved in a high-speed crash with American Magnus Sheffield on Thursday on the descent of the Albula Pass and fell into a ravine.

He was resuscitated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in Chur, but passed away on Friday morning.

Bahrain Victorious said Mader was "one of the shining lights of our team".

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community," the team said.

"His talent, dedication and passion for the sport has inspired us all."

