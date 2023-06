Jonas Vingegaard won the 2022 Tour de France

Jumbo-Visma rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Criterium du Dauphine just weeks before attempting to defend his Tour de France title, starting 1 July.

Denmark's Vingegaard pipped Team Emirates and Britain's Adam Yates by two minutes and 23 seconds overall.

The eight-stage event in France concluded in Grenoble, with Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone winning the final stage.

Ciccone finished 23 seconds ahead of Vingegaard at La Bastille.

"I'm a little surprised by the gaps, I can only be very satisfied, I'm in good shape. Now I'm going to relax for a few days and fine-tune the preparation for the Tour," 26-year-old Vingegaard said.

Ciccone's stage win comes after he had to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia in May because he had Covid-19.

"I had 10 days off the bike, my condition wasn't 100% so started here with the Tour de France in the head but saw this week my condition getting better and better, so I'm really happy to close this week with a victory," Ciccone said.

"The last 500 metres were really long, but with all the people there, it was really nice. I looked behind and saw I was still in front with some gap, so I just went straight. I'm really happy."

Stage eight results

1. Giulio Ciccone (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) 4hrs 6mins 4secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +23secs

3. Adam Yates (Gbr/Team Emirates) +33secs

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Citroen Team) +49 secs

5. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +54secs

6. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +57 secs

7. Rafal Majka (Pol/Team Emirates) +1min

8. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) Same time

9. Louis du Bouisson Meintjies (SA/Intermarche) Same time

10. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 3secs

General classification

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 29hrs 28mins 39secs

2. Adam Yates (Gbr/Team Emirates) +2mins 23secs

3. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Citroen Team) +2mins 56secs

4. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 16secs

5. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +3mins 47secs

6. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +4mins 51secs

7. Louis du Bouisson Meintjies (SA/Intermarche) +5mins 2secs

8. Torstein Traeen (Nor/Uno-X) +5mins 15secs

9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 19secs

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Soudal Quick-Step) +5mins 37secs