Marta Cavalli gained the leader's jersey after the second stage

The Tour Feminin des Pyrenees has been abandoned after two stages because of safety concerns.

Riders complained about many roads not being closed to traffic and a lack of marshals for the three-day race in south-west France.

Racing conditions were "highly dangerous", said Adam Hansen, the president of riders' union CPA.

He said the "excessive presence" of cars on the road had created a "significant panic" among racers.

Multiple teams pulled out before Sunday's final stage and the governing body released a statement shortly after.

"To maintain the safety of the riders, the decision has been taken to stop the Tour des Pyrenees," the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said.

"After consulting with key stakeholders of the event, including the CPA, teams, commissaires and the organising committee, today's stage will not go ahead."

Riders stopped racing during the second stage on Saturday to protest about the lack of safety.

The CPA said a vote was taken of competing teams, with 17 against the last stage going ahead and seven in favour.

"Considering the safety risks involved, we firmly believe that a bike race is not worth endangering the lives of the female cyclists," said Hansen.

"Therefore, we stand in support of the decision made by the women to discontinue the race, and we believe the race results should remain as they are, including UCI points, ensuring that the women are duly recognized and rewarded for their efforts."

The race, which first took place in 2022, started in Argeles-Gazost and was scheduled to finish in Bosdarros.

Following the second stage, FDJ Suez rider Marta Cavalli was wearing the leader's jersey.