Before Saturday's race, Rachel Atherton had only competed once since tearing her Achilles tendon in July 2019

Britain's Rachel Atherton and Jordan Williams both claimed victory at the UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup.

Atherton, 35, had raced just once since 2019, having struggled with a torn Achilles tendon before giving birth to her daughter Arna in 2021.

The five-time world champion took the women's elite title in three minutes 7.514 seconds, with Swiss rider Camille Balanche second in her home country.

Williams, 18, took victory on his debut in the men's elite competition.

Asked about her daughter Arna - who will turn two in August - being there to watch, Atherton told Eurosport: "I want to cry.

"People said, 'leave her at home and come out and focus on yourself' but having her here helps me relax and takes your mind off it.

"This morning I woke up at 5am and was like, 'oh my god, I'm so nervous'. So I went into her room and I was like, 'yo, do you want to play?'

"It takes your mind off it and it's so good, I would recommend it!"

Balanche finished in a time of 3:08.048 in Lenzerheide while Germany's Nina Hoffman was third in 3:08.301.

Williams completed a successful day for British riders at the first UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup of the season as he finished in 2:39.222.

France's Loris Vergier was second in 2:39.717 and compatriot Loic Bruni was third in 2:39.907.