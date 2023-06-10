Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Rachel Atherton's victory in Lenzerheide was her 40th World Cup success

Rachel Atherton made the perfect return to downhill mountain biking by winning the 2023 season opener in Switzerland.

The 35-year-old, who almost quit the sport after injury in 2019 and then the birth of her daughter in 2021, made a late decision to race this season.

The five-time world champion, who qualified in second place in Lenzerheide, produced a stunning ride to secure her 40th World Cup victory.

"I actually can't believe it," said Atherton.

"Coming into the race I genuinely had no idea if I would even qualify, the new format is so hard, I'm exhausted."

The Welsh rider looked comfortable amongst the world's best after what has effectively been a four-year break from the sport, finishing just 0.5 seconds ahead of home favourite Camille Balanche with Nina Hoffman of Germany in third a further 0.2 seconds back.

She did come back and race at Lenzerheide last year in what was seemingly a one-off but has now decided to concentrate fully on a top-level comeback.

'Lack of sleep'

It has been a long road back for Atherton, who rides for the Continental Atherton team, who suffered a career-threating Achilles injury four years ago.

She then gave birth to daughter Arna in August 2021 and was uncertain whether she would ever return to the top end of the sport.

"I'm glad I've taken my time returning to sport and I'm glad I gave myself nearly two years to just be with Arna 24/7 and to just be a mum and be there for her," Atherton said.

"I've been very open about the fact that being a mum hasn't been easy for me, I've really struggled, despite great support from my mum and my partner Olly.

"The lack of sleep was so hard for me, for the longest time I couldn't even contemplate training again and that had knock-on effects,

"The lack of focus and routine wasn't good for me either, especially as I never committed to a decision of either retiring or carrying on."

For Atherton, the victory in Switzerland has laid down a big marker at the start of the season with the veteran still clearly amongst the world's top riders.

The Machynlleth-based rider will now decide whether to race next weekend in the second round of the World Cup in Leogang, Austria, as she prepares for an attempt at securing a sixth World Championships gold on home soil in Fort William in August.