Astana rider Mark Cavendish coasted past his rivals to claim victory

Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory in his final Giro d'Italia stage as Primoz Roglic secured the overall title.

Britain's Cavendish, who will retire at the end of the season, timed his kick superbly to pass his rivals and claim his 17th Giro stage win in Rome.

Slovenia's Roglic finished safely in the peloton to confirm his first Giro title, with Geraint Thomas second.

Thomas helped lead out Cavendish in the final stages, with the pair sharing an emotional embrace after the finish.

