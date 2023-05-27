Close menu

Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic set to win race after beating Geraint Thomas in time trial

Giro d'Italia: Thomas 'devastated' but 'proud' after losing lead

British rider Geraint Thomas' hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia look to have ended in agonising fashion as Primoz Roglic won the penultimate stage.

Roglic won a brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds from Thomas to take a 14-second lead into Sunday's final stage.

"I could feel my legs going at about one and a half kilometres from the top," said 37-year-old Welshman Thomas.

"I guess it's nice to lose by that much rather than a second or two - at least he smashed me."

Slovenian Roglic won the 18.6km stage despite having to deal with a mechanical issue.

"It's just something amazing," said the 33-year-old. "I dropped the chain. It's part of it. You don't want these things to happen but I put the chain back on and restarted."

Stage 20 between Tarvisio and the top of Monte Lussari in north east Italy took place just a few miles from the border with Roglic's home country of Slovenia.

And he said his fans provided him with "extra watts" as he finished in 42 minutes 20 seconds.

Primoz Roglic rides through a flurry of Slovenian flags on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia
Primoz Roglic had plenty of support on stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia as Slovenian fans poured across the nearby border

Roglic's victory helped ease the memories of when he was the beaten rider in another dramatic Grand Tour time trial.

He went into stage 20 of the 2020 Tour de France with a 57-second advantage over Tadej Pogacar, only for the younger Slovenian to overhaul him with a devastating ride to win the yellow jersey.

The Giro concludes on Sunday with a processional 135km stage around Rome during which, by precedent, the general classification leader will not be challenged for the overall victory.

"One more day to go. I think the lap is quite hard and technical. It's not over until it is finished but it looks good," added Roglic.

A generous Thomas said: "To be honest, Primoz deserves that. He had a mechanical as well.

"If you would have told me this back in February or March, I would've bitten your hand off but now I'm devastated.

"With the season I've had up until now, I can be proud of that. I'm just gutted for the boys as well as they worked so hard."

Stage 20

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 44 mins 23 secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +40secs

3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +42secs

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +55secs

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +59secs

6. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 5secs

7. Brandon McNulty (US/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 7secs

8. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 18secs

9. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/DSM) +1min 49secs

10. Jay Vine (Aus/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 53secs

General classification after stage 20

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 82hrs 40mins 36secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +14secs

3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 15secs

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +4mins 40secs

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +5mins 43secs

6. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +6mins 5secs

7. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team Jayco AIula) +7mins 30secs

8. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/DSM) +7mins 31secs

9. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7mins 46secs

10. Laurens de Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +9mins 8secs

  • Comment posted by Matt P, at 17:25 27 May

    Gutted for G and what a fantastic performance over the past 3 weeks - a mighty competitor and some incredible stage efforts throughout.
    Chapeau to Roglic for a stunning comeback today, and surely some redemption for the TdF Stage 20 collapse a couple of years ago.
    Hope to see G ride the Vuelta and the Worlds in Glasgow 🩷🚴‍♀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, at 18:12 27 May

      Blimmer replied:
      Very true, but the commentator went on and on about Roglic's loss two years ago(One failure, talk about rubbing it in). Dear me it was tiresome, thankfully he didn't go on about Thomas's bad luck. It's on the day and today Roglic got him, but Thomas gave him a great big run for his money. Great effort G.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, at 17:16 27 May

    Disappointing G didn't quite get it done, but he remains a legend of British cycling.
    It took a special performance to beat him.

    • Reply posted by RLF, at 18:53 27 May

      RLF replied:
      I'm glad that you said "British" cycling. From the commentary it appears that he was Welsh only. Can't remember them talking up TGH as an English rider when he won.

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, at 17:19 27 May

    Unbelievable. What drama. Gutted beyond belief for Thomas, but can't deny Roglic the win. Just fantastic efforts from all. We can only admire their talent and determination and show respect for a true competitor in Roglic. Brilliant Giro. I'm absolutely drained. Gonna go lie down in a dark room for a while!

  • Comment posted by Harry, at 17:27 27 May

    What a final TT. Gutted for G but delighted for Primož! Two legends of the sport. Shame there can only be one winner!

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, at 17:12 27 May

    Brilliant race. Geraint Thomas hasn't won and must be gutted but he's done Wales proud.

    • Reply posted by Kingfisher1927, at 17:36 27 May

      Kingfisher1927 replied:
      Maindy Flyer did good. Pity Cardiff Council plan to destroy the home of so many champions.

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 17:21 27 May

    Brutal time trial G was great but you have to say Roglic was on another planet today

    • Reply posted by GarnetFastHobbit, at 18:15 27 May

      GarnetFastHobbit replied:
      Reminds me of someone that comment

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, at 17:36 27 May

    Unbelievable ITT and an incredible achievement from Roglic to overturn 26 seconds. Gutted for Thomas but no argument the best man won today even after a mechanical. This has been an incredible Giro and to think after three weeks of racing nearly 3,500km around Italy on some monstrous terrain the margin at the end is 14 seconds. Just another reason why I love cycling. Its man versus the world.

    • Reply posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 03:56

      yellownevertrumper replied:
      when its that steep the 26 seconds are on dog years.
      That little gap the day before was 3 seconds. He was probably less than 120 slower

  • Comment posted by phone, at 17:10 27 May

    Great effort from G. True Champion regardless

  • Comment posted by SD, at 17:27 27 May

    Redemption for Roglic and heartbreak for Thomas.
    That's sport for you.
    Compelling until the end.

    • Reply posted by The Duck of Devonshire, at 23:03 27 May

      The Duck of Devonshire replied:
      Both top competitors who’ve conducted themselves excellently over many seasons. Thomas has shown himself the equal of Roglič when it comes to appreciating the attainment of his rival, despite missing out at the end.
      And his equal when it comes to utter grit and class at the top level.
      Step back and admire the efforts of two outstanding cyclists who’ve made such an outstanding tour.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, at 17:17 27 May

    Chapeau G. Amazing performance over the 3 weeks.

    But Roglic, just WOW

  • Comment posted by mikeiplayer, at 17:26 27 May

    Fair enough really ,would have been more but for the chain coming off,gutted for G though,he's a cool guy and a great sportsman.

    • Reply posted by CeeGee, at 19:35 27 May

      CeeGee replied:
      The mechanical that Roglic had would have upped his adrenalin levels, and may have actually helped him by a few seconds - although I'm sure he would have preferred to have a smooth ride to the finish, even if it was a couple of seconds more.

  • Comment posted by Richard, at 17:19 27 May

    A great effort from G. Congrats to Roglic.

  • Comment posted by my username, at 17:17 27 May

    Full admiration for the efforts of all the riders on that final climb. But from G, a special effort, which proved too much for the 37 yr old legs. However, he lost to the stage winner (even with the mechanical) and so, he couldn't have given more.

  • Comment posted by Spinners, at 17:17 27 May

    It was a great effort by Geraint - fair play.

    • Reply posted by SillyBilly, at 19:34 27 May

      SillyBilly replied:
      Let's hope it was all fair play by Roglic. Winning Olympic Gold by over a minute and then similar performance today (if not for the mechanical would have won by around a minute) is quite an unbelievable performances by the 33 year old.

  • Comment posted by butcherboy, at 17:27 27 May

    Gutted. Shame BBC cant show Thomas more respect during this race

  • Comment posted by beeryswine, at 17:21 27 May

    Great shame probs last chance for a grand tour win but still amazing performance for an old fella

  • Comment posted by vulpocracy, at 17:22 27 May

    He’s still a champion for me. A great great sportsman.

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, at 17:19 27 May

    Gutted for Geraint although hats off for getting within 14 seconds of Roglic. I thought him and Remco would be around 5 mins clear of third at the start and GT outside the top 5 so it has been an incredible effort.

    I am not a fan of ceremonial stages and if he kept it to 3-4 seconds would have been tempted to have a go, but the gap is too wide.

    • Reply posted by Richard, at 17:24 27 May

      Richard replied:
      I'm with you on not being a fan of the final ceremonial stage day. It should be a race over the full x number of days.

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, at 17:15 27 May

    Unlucky G. Still incredibly proud of you.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, at 17:43 27 May

    Gutted for G, but massive kudos to Roglic. What an effort by all of them and the mechanical just made it a bit closer than it was going to be, great telly

