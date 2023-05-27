Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic overtakes Geraint Thomas for lead prior to last stage
Geraint Thomas' hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia look to have ended in agonising fashion as Primoz Roglic put him to the sword in the penultimate stage on Sunday.
Roglic won a brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds from Thomas to take a 14-second lead into Sunday's final, processional stage.
