Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic overtakes Geraint Thomas for lead prior to last stage

Geraint Thomas' hopes of winning the Giro d'Italia look to have ended in agonising fashion as Primoz Roglic put him to the sword in the penultimate stage on Sunday.

Roglic won a brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds from Thomas to take a 14-second lead into Sunday's final, processional stage.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Spinners, today at 17:17

    It was a great effort by Geraint - fair play.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 17:17

    Chapeau G. Amazing performance over the 3 weeks.

    But Roglic, just WOW

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 17:17

    Full admiration for the efforts of all the riders on that final climb. But from G, a special effort, which proved too much for the 37 yr old legs. However, he lost to the stage winner (even with the mechanical) and so, he couldn't have given more.

  • Comment posted by my best friend, today at 17:17

    Gutted for G. Was absolutely gunning for him to add another grand tour to his palmares. Can't begrudge Roglic though after what Pogacar did to him a few years back!

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 17:16

    Disappointing G didn't quite get it done, but he remains a legend of British cycling.
    It took a special performance to beat him.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:15

    14 seconds, tremendous battle to the end, respect.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:15

    I did think Roglic would better Thomas in TT but 40 seconds is huge

    Oh dear, what was it the expert said " Thomas diesel engine will see him win time trial" 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 17:17

      Olly replied:
      Wasn't exactly a normal time trial, those gradients were horrific!

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 17:15

    Unlucky G. Still incredibly proud of you.

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 17:15

    Gutted for G, did anyone else see Roglic use the puppy paws position on his road bike?!

    • Reply posted by Ashers1812, today at 17:17

      Ashers1812 replied:
      It's allowed during a time trial

  • Comment posted by JPM1979, today at 17:15

    Not to be G, perhaps if you had Tao with you it could’ve been a different outcome. Still 2nd place is still a great ride. Congrats to Primoz, chapeau!

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 17:14

    Simply brilliant from Roglic, absolutely slaughtered G there, who knows how much bigger the gap would have been without his chain falling off as well. Chapeau.

    • Reply posted by Ashers1812, today at 17:16

      Ashers1812 replied:
      well you count the seconds... it was about 10... but G's changeover was painful. A full 10 seconds basically wasted!

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 17:14

    G knew what he had to do but just couldn't quite manage it. Great effort on a brutal stage.

  • Comment posted by CNG Warrior, today at 17:14

    I just went through the full range of human emotions in sixty seconds. Incredible drama. Shame there has to be a loser when G rode so well for three weeks, but you have to be happy for Rogla after 2020 Belles Filles.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 17:13

    Blimey redemption in a time trial for Roglic after what Pogacar did to him. Can Thomas still go for it tomorrow given it’s still only 14 seconds?

    • Reply posted by Irish_Steve, today at 17:16

      Irish_Steve replied:
      No, the final stage is a "processional" stage, there will be no active racing apart from the very final sprint. Roglic has won the Giro unless he fails to finish!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:13

    Ah! I was afraid of this. Roglic is so strong. Well done anyway, G

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 17:12

    Brilliant race. Geraint Thomas hasn't won and must be gutted but he's done Wales proud.

  • Comment posted by michaelderry, today at 17:12

    Heartbreaking for G! What a champion 😭

  • Comment posted by phone, today at 17:10

    Great effort from G. True Champion regardless

