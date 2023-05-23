Close menu

Giro d'Italia: Geraint Thomas reclaims overall lead as Joao Almeida wins stage 16

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Geraint Thomas reclaimed the overall race lead at the Giro d'Italia as Joao Almeida took victory on Monte Bondone in a thrilling 16th stage.

After appalling weather marred the Giro's first two weeks, the general classification race ignited on Tuesday with Thomas, 36, making his move.

The Welshman finished runner-up in a sprint to the line with Almeida, who he now leads by 18 seconds overall.

Primoz Roglic is 29 seconds behind Thomas after his third-place finish.

"It would have been nice to win the stage but I had to keep riding, we didn't want to play cat and mouse with Roglic behind," Thomas said.

"He led it out and got the jump on me and unfortunately he won the sprint. But it's nice to be back in pink and to gain some time."

After clinching his first Giro stage win, UAE Team Emirates rider Almeida said: "I'm super happy, it's a dream come true. After four years I was so close and finally I got it."

Stage 17 on Wednesday is a flat 195km route from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle, before three more challenging mountain stages.

How stage 16 unfolded

Following a fortnight overshadowed by heavy rain, Covid-19 withdrawals and crashes, the battle for the maglia rosa took centre stage on Tuesday as Thomas made a statement with five stages remaining.

The highly anticipated 203km stage from Sabbio Chiese to the Monte Bondone summit included an elevation gain of 5,200m, with a steepest gradient of 15% on the final climb.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, began the day one minute and eight seconds behind France's Bruno Amirail of Groupama-FDJ, whom he lost the lead to on stage 14.

But, with Amirail already detached from a reduced lead group, Almeida attacked inside the last five kilometres and Thomas was the only rider able to follow.

The pair pushed on, establishing a sizeable lead as Sepp Kuss worked to keep Jumbo Visma team-mate Roglic in touch, with Thomas' preceding efforts meaning Almeida was able to take the stage win.

Roglic was able to limit his losses to 25 seconds - coming in alongside Ireland's Eddie Dunbar - to ensure the Slovenian remains firmly in contention.

Italy's fourth-placed Damiano Caruso is two minutes 50 seconds behind Thomas, while former leader Amirail dropped to seventh.

There was some bad news for Thomas, who turns 37 on Thursday, with Pavel Sivakov's mid-stage withdrawal leaving him with four Ineos team-mates.

General classification

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 67hrs 32mins 35sec

2. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +18secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +29secs

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +2mins 50secs

5. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team Jayco AIula) +3mins 03secs

6. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 20secs

7. Bruno Armirail (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +3mins 22secs

8. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/Team DSM) +3mins 30secs

9. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 09secs

10. Laurens De Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 32secs

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by John Cammegh, today at 18:25

    Oi !! G !! WIN IT!!
    Irons !!
    Irons!!

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 18:15

    It was a good attack by Thomas. It’s sad he couldn’t win the stage though.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 18:14

    Let’s go, G!

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 18:07

    I love to ride my bike to work the rest is nonsense

    • Reply posted by Mannie Power, today at 18:21

      Mannie Power replied:
      If you worked on an Alpine mountain 200 miles from where you lived I’d be more inclined to believe you.

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 18:05

    Yes G.

  • Comment posted by LoganHurata, today at 18:04

    Take note United fans!

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 18:09

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      In what way?

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 18:02

    G still has it!!!

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 17:59

    Well done to G. Great race today.

  • Comment posted by mmc071, today at 17:56

    Finally the GC battle comes to life. Thursday to Saturday should see some excellent battles with the top 3 all capable of winning.

  • Comment posted by Gordon, today at 17:55

    i want to see highlights on teretrial tv

    • Reply posted by Poppy the puppy, today at 18:02

      Poppy the puppy replied:
      DMAX on Freesat and Freeview, 19.00 and on +1. Shows the Eurosport/GCN highlight programme.

  • Comment posted by DWood, today at 17:50

    Bang on....smoking pipe %

  • Comment posted by 6ooner, today at 17:49

    Awesome! C’mon G!

  • Comment posted by twm, today at 17:46

    Da iawn G, Brilliant

  • Comment posted by electronspin, today at 17:44

    I think he'll win now

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:42

    Delighted the way he dropped Roglic, c’mon G.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:39

    Be a nice way for him to top off a stellar career with a Giro win.
    Fortune(misfortune) favoured him when Remco had to leave due to covid but can't do anything about that.

    Realistically last chance of another GC win as the big guns in Pogacar and Vingegaard be in Tour so no doubt he'll be extra motivated.

    • Reply posted by Mannie Power, today at 17:45

      Mannie Power replied:
      You’re right - though G and Cav both leaving this year would be just too much to take….

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 17:37

    Looking very promising for G especially with Roglic 29 seconds back. Can’t say he won’t have deserved it either after all his bad luck in the past. Tough as teak and funny with it.

  • Comment posted by harry minter, today at 17:35

    Chapeau. That's all I have to say on that.

  • Comment posted by Hairless in seattle, today at 17:34

    You know what, G might actually do it.....Legend

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:34

    Tidy

