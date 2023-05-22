Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Thomas relishes final week of Giro

Geraint Thomas admits the racing has been "disappointing" in a weather-affected Giro d'Italia but is braced for a brutal final week to Rome.

A combination of torrential rain, covid withdrawals and a route heavily stacked to the final week has subdued the race.

Thomas has learned from ex-teammate Richard Carapz's costly over-ambition that cost him last year's title.

But this year's leading general classification contender believes that is all about to change this week.

This year's Giro has been marred by appalling weather, with heavy rain causing substantial problems including illness and crashes for the riders.

So far, 44 riders have abandoned the race, many through Covid-19, including Belgian race favourite Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, who left the race after stage nine.

"I've been slightly disappointed. I've wanted to test myself against the other guys, but the conditions so far has neutralized it a little," said Thomas during Monday's rest day.

"There have been days when, on paper, there looked to be an opportunity but have been a stalemate.

"The baseline strength of the peloton is a lot stronger than it was. Long attacks like Froomy [Chris Froome in 2018] are so rare. Carapaz basically lost the race last year because he did that crazy move with 60 or 70km out. He used all that energy and paid for it at the end.

"I certainly want to race but I don't want to just attack for the entertainment and blow myself up and somebody else profits from it.

"Everyone is talking about this last week, with the mountain top finishes plus the time trial this week. There are some big days to come.

"Hopefully the race is about to ignite and we'll be on the right side of it."

Thomas admits he is surprised to be in this position given his preparation was hampered by an infection at the start of the year.

The Welshman had been braced to be in the chasing pack heading into the final week and has lost key teammates Filipo Ganna (Covid) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (crash).

But an outstanding time trial and the withdrawal of Evenepoel, also to Covid, saw him take the pink jersey for five days before a tactical release on Saturday to current leader Bruno Armirail.

"The onus now is on others and everyone is going to want gain time, especially before that mountain time trial. Any opportunity anyone sees, they're going to try and grab it because anything can happen in a TT," he said.

The former Tour de France winner will have celebrity support along the way to Rome.

It appears Wrexham's footballers are not the only Welsh sportsmen getting Hollywood backing after actor Ben Stiller offered his support.

Thomas said: "I knew he followed me after he messaged a couple of times during the Tour last year. It was pretty crazy to get a few messages again. The Giro organisers are trying to get him to come to Rome, which would be pretty cool."

Tuesday's stage 16 is 203km from Sabbio Chiese to the mountain-top finish at Monte Bondone.

General classification

1. Bruno Armirail (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 61hrs 38mins 6sec

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 8secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 10secs

4. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 30secs

5. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/Team DSM) +1mins 50secs

6. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +2mins 36secs

7. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +3mins 02secs

8. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team Jayco AIula) +3mins 40secs

9. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +3mins 55secs

10. Laurens De Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 18secs