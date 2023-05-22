Mark Cavendish: A career in pictures

Mark Cavendish: A career in picturesLast updated on 10 minutes ago10 minutes ago.From the section CyclingCavendish's early career saw him competing for the Isle of Man on the track at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold in the men's scratch race in 2006He soon discovered a place where he would become legendary - on the roads of France and ItalyBy 2012 he was riding for the British Team Sky, who won the Tour de France overall with Bradley Wiggins as Cavendish won three stagesCavendish and Wiggins remained close friends after Cavendish left Team SkyAfter winning four stages at the Tour in 2016, Cavendish returned in 2017 but left the race following a huge crash involving rival Peter SaganSagan was blamed and thrown out of the race; Cavendish retired injuredFollowing poor form through illness and injury, Cavendish returned to win four more stages in 2021He equalled the Tour stage win record of legend Eddy Merckx (right), but just failed to break it on the final stage in Paris after being pipped to the line by Merckx's fellow Belgian Wout van Aert