Mark Cavendish: A career in pictures

Mark Cavendish stands with his arms aloft on the podium at the 2006 Commonwealth Games
Cavendish's early career saw him competing for the Isle of Man on the track at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold in the men's scratch race in 2006
Mark Cavendish holds his arms aloft and shouts with joy as he wins a stage at the Giro d'Italia
He soon discovered a place where he would become legendary - on the roads of France and Italy
Mark Cavendish, wearing a Team Sky jersey, holds up his right hand as he crosses the line at the 2012 Tour de France
By 2012 he was riding for the British Team Sky, who won the Tour de France overall with Bradley Wiggins as Cavendish won three stages
Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins share a beer each
Cavendish and Wiggins remained close friends after Cavendish left Team Sky
Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan crash heavily at the 2017 Tour de France
After winning four stages at the Tour in 2016, Cavendish returned in 2017 but left the race following a huge crash involving rival Peter Sagan
Mark Cavendish wearing a sling on his right arm while being filmed by camera crews
Sagan was blamed and thrown out of the race; Cavendish retired injured
Mark Cavendish sits up in the saddle and has a huge smile, lifting his arms aloft as he crosses the line to win a stage at the 2021 Tour de France
Following poor form through illness and injury, Cavendish returned to win four more stages in 2021
Mark Cavendish embraces Eddie Merckx at the 2021 Tour de France
He equalled the Tour stage win record of legend Eddy Merckx (right), but just failed to break it on the final stage in Paris after being pipped to the line by Merckx's fellow Belgian Wout van Aert

