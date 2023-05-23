Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lizzie Deignan has not raced in Britain since the Women's Tour in October 2021

The three-stage Ride London Classique starts on Friday, 26 May and will be shown live on the BBC.

Some of the world's best riders will take part including Great Britain's 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan.

Deignan, who has not competed on home soil since October 2021, returned to racing in April following the birth of her second child Shea.

This will be the 34-year-old's first appearance in the Classique - Britain's only UCI Women's World Tour race.

Ride London will be Deignan's fourth competition of the year as the Trek-Segafredo rider settles back into the demands of racing.

"I learned again for the second time that you can be flying in training, you can be as fit as you want, but it's no replication for racing," said Deignan.

"You simply can't suffer as much as you need to or accelerate as many times as you need to.

"I'm really happy that the finesse and race rhythm has come back really quickly, so I'm excited to do Ride London.

"Even in the last week I feel like I've taken another step forward in my performance."

The Classique started in 2013 as a one-day legacy event after the London 2012 Olympic Games

Other British riders to look out for include 2021 national road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, former time trial national champion Anna Henderson and current national road race champion Alice Towers.

The 382km race starts in Saffron Walden in Essex before heading to Maldon on day two and ending on the Mall in London on Sunday.

The first two days will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and online, while the final day will be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online from 15:00 BST.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the Ride London festival also gives amateur cyclists the opportunity to ride on traffic-free roads though central London from 10:00 on Sunday.

Ride London Classique 2023: Stages and coverage

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Friday, 26 May

13:15-15:15 - Stage one - Saffron Walden to Colchester (150km) - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

Saturday, 27 May

13:00-15:00 - Stage two - Maldon (140km) - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

Sunday, 28 May

15:00-18:00 - Stage three - eight laps of central London route (92km) - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online

