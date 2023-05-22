Close menu

Mark Cavendish to retire at end of season

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish
Cavendish has competed in 13 editions of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish, one of Britain's most successful cyclists, will retire at the end of the season.

In 2021 he equalled the legendary Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage victories.

During a news conference at the Giro d'Italia, Cavendish, 38, said: "Cycling has been my life for over 25 years.

"It's taught me so much about life, dedication, loyalty, sacrifice and perseverance - all important things to pass on now as a father."

He added: "The bike's given me opportunities to see the world, meet incredible people who are involved and not involved in the sport - a lot of whom I call friends.

"Today it's my son Casper's fifth birthday; it's a rest day and I can spend that with them now. Now it's important to be there for every birthday, every school concert - important I can be there for them."

The glittering career with a fairytale ending

Cavendish enjoyed a glittering career as a sprinter, taking victories on the flatter, faster stages of races, particularly in the Grand Tours.

He has won 161 races since 2005 and two green points jerseys at the Tour.

Cavendish's other major achievements include an omnium silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2011 Road World Championships rainbow jersey, the 2009 Milano-San Remo 'monument' one-day classic, 16 stage wins in the Giro and three in the Vuelta a Espana.

He is currently riding for Astana Qazaqstan in the Giro, which ends in Rome on Sunday.

Cavendish experienced injury and illness from 2017, hinting at the end of the 2020 season that he could retire.

But following a return to form the following year he won four more Tour stages and the green jersey in his second spell with the successful Quick Step team, who helped reinvigorate his career.

Cavendish and his family were the victims of a violent robbery at their home in 2021.

He was omitted from Quick Step's Tour squad the following year, after which he signed for Astana Qazaqstan for 2023.

He will attempt to break the Tour stage win record at this year's race, which begins in Bilbao, Spain, on 1 July.

He added: "This is a perfect opportunity to say with absolute joy in my heart that this will be my final season as a professional cyclist.

"Right now there's no need to talk about my short- and long-term plans - I'll always be a cyclist, that's for sure.

"But for this final period I'd like to just enjoy doing what's made me happy for the last 25 years, and that's simply to race."

Mark Cavendish stands with his arms aloft on the podium at the 2006 Commonwealth Games
Cavendish's early career saw him competing for the Isle of Man on the track at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold in the men's scratch race in 2006

The Manx Missile

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, showed promise as a BMX and mountain bike rider, and was then part of the new era of investment in cycling in Britain, which saw British Cycling dominate track cycling at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Cavendish began his professional career in 2005 in a feeder team for T-Mobile, winning his first Tour stage in 2008 for Team Columbia.

He was known throughout his career as the 'Manx Missile' on account of his blistering finishing speed during bunch sprints.

At 5ft 7in, he has a low centre of gravity and can adopt an aerodynamically advantageous position on the bike during powerful bursts of speed.

Cavendish dominated sprinting for many years and is considered a big influence on younger riders across the peloton, including new British talents such as Quick Step's Ethan Vernon.

Cavendish is known to have a fiery persona on and occasionally off the bike, and during the 2021 Tour he was filmed berating a team mechanic before a stage.

Former Quick Step coach Tom Steels told BBC Sport last year: "When he steps out of the team bus you never know if he'll come back in five minutes like a wild bull because something is wrong with the bike.

"But you can always talk with him and once it's fixed it's over. It's not ever personal, but you never know how he can react."

Cavendish is immensely popular in the peloton and fiercely defends fellow riders who come in for criticism.

I want to see my kids grow up - Cavendish

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: "On behalf of British Cycling, I would like to congratulate Mark on a truly outstanding career.

"Cav is without doubt the sport's greatest sprinter and will be remembered by fans across the world for his 53 Grand Tour stage wins.

"What most stands out in Cav as a sportsperson is the overwhelming sense of pride he showed each time he pulled on both the Great Britain cycling team and British national champion's jerseys - a quality we want to instil in every single member of our team."

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 12:56

    Absolute legend of the sport - good luck in your retirement

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:16

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Agreed, a legend of British sport. He overcame early Olympic disappointment and serious injuries without complaint or bitterness. Modest and generous in his praise of others.
      If we have to have Honours, Cav deserves the highest. World Champion, TDF legend.
      Thanks and happy retirement.

  • Comment posted by Silk, today at 13:04

    This article massively unsells how good the guy was. The greatest sprinter, ever.

    • Reply posted by John Acton, today at 13:26

      John Acton replied:
      Absolutely no question about it.

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 12:57

    What a legend - a real credit to the world of cycling

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:13

    Hope he rides Le Tour and gets number 35, great way to go out.

    • Reply posted by Trentatre, today at 13:18

      Trentatre replied:
      Indeed, though this article talks like it's agreed he'll be there, but that's not my understanding, with the giro seen as an opportunity for him to make a case for inclusion.

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 13:05

    Thank you Cav , legend .

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 12:57

    One of the true greats of British cycling. Enjoy your retirement Mark.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 13:14

    What a fantastic and inspirational career , I’ve enjoyed every single sprint finish, win or lose . Mark Cavendish has been a major asset for the sport.

    Good luck in this years Tour , I’ll be rooting for you to win a stage and take the record.

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 13:02

    "one of the best"? The first two words have no place in that sentence!

    • Reply posted by aa, today at 13:10

      aa replied:
      Of course they do. There are many other superb cyclists - Eddy Merkx, Patrick Sercu, Geraint Thomas, Podagar, Roglic Van der Poel Van Aert to name but a few.

  • Comment posted by matt wilkes, today at 12:56

    a fantastic servant to the sport. a true legend. MC will be missed

  • Comment posted by Gwyn Jackson, today at 13:02

    Up there with the greats made so many fans happy 😊

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 13:06

    Greatest cycling sprinter of all time. After hearing the rumour he’s about to make announcement cycling should be delighted that he’s staying to end of season.

    • Reply posted by Voodooman, today at 13:17

      Voodooman replied:
      Totally agree with you . Hopefully he'll be selected for the Le Tour and he can claim outright sprint record. I hope we have not seen or heard the last from him. All the sport broadcasters should be looking to sign him and also the British Cycling should be signing him as part of the management and training set up.

  • Comment posted by Dystopiary, today at 13:10

    I am no fan of the British honours system but given who has been awarded knighthoods in the recent past I find it astonishing that Cav has never been considered. Maybe his passion and unregulated honesty don't appeal to the powers that be. Happy retirement to probably the best cyclist Britain has ever produced.

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 13:12

      bridgeboy replied:
      No probably whatsoever !

  • Comment posted by Criminol, today at 13:04

    Excellent showman. I hope he breaks the Tour record.

    Watching the video, it's clear he can't sit still. He'll be back in the saddle soon enough.

  • Comment posted by gills, today at 12:57

    chapeau!

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 13:01

    One of our greatest ever.

  • Comment posted by jenny, today at 13:13

    One of the all time greats; so lucky to see him in a number of TdF stages. I truly hope he can get the record this year, as he really deserves it. Thanks for the memories - Chapeau Cav!

  • Comment posted by Uhtred, today at 13:11

    Just maybe - he'll manage another stage win this year, but it will be a big ask. When he was in the mix it was never dull. Thank you Mr Cavendish for bringing your energy and passion to the sport, what with Peter Sagan calling is day the sport will be poorer off.

  • Comment posted by Baggyone, today at 13:18

    Cav is an astonishing double kick rider, plus a lot of nouse in knowing when and where to use it.

    But lets not forget Mark Renshaw in this. Probably the best lead out man in history. Gave Cav everything.

    Both leave (left) a legacy which will probably never equalled.

  • Comment posted by ged, today at 13:16

    What a sprinter. One of the all time greats. Good luck Cav and thanks.

  • Comment posted by lanterne rogue, today at 13:08

    A true legend, who will be sorely missed. His achievements have been incredible and he has done so much for the profile of cycling after it long dark days.

    He deserves a long post racing career and as much joy as he has brought to his legion of fans.

    Thanks for the 34 and more.

