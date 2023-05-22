Close menu

Mark Cavendish to retire at end of season

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Mark Cavendish, one of Britain's most successful cyclists, will retire at the end of the season.

In 2021 he equalled the legendary Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage victories.

During a news conference at the Giro d'Italia, Cavendish, 38, said: "Cycling has been my life for over 25 years.

"It's taught me so much about life, dedication, loyalty, sacrifice and perseverance - all important things to pass on now as a father."

Cavendish enjoyed a glittering career as a sprinter, taking victories on the flatter, faster stages of races, particularly in the Grand Tours.

He has won 161 races since 2005 and two green points jerseys at the Tour.

Cavendish's other major achievements include an omnium silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2011 Road World Championships rainbow jersey, the 2009 Milano-San Remo 'monument' one-day classic, 16 stage wins in the Giro d'Italia and three in the Vuelta a Espana.

He is currently riding for Astana Qazaqstan in the Giro, which ends in Rome on Sunday.

Cavendish experienced injury and illness from 2017, hinting at the end of the 2020 season that he could retire.

But following a return to form the following year he won four more Tour stages and the green jersey in his second spell with the successful Quick Step team, who helped reinvigorate his career.

Cavendish and his family were the victims of a violent robbery at their home in 2021.

He was omitted from Quick Step's Tour squad the following year, after which he signed for Astana Qazaqstan for 2023.

He will attempt to break the Tour stage win record at this year's race, which begins in Bilbao, Spain, on 1 July.

The Manx Missile

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, showed promise as a BMX and mountain bike rider, and was then part of the new era of investment in cycling in Britain, which saw British Cycling dominate track cycling at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Cavendish began his professional career in 2005 in a feeder team for T-Mobile, winning his first Tour stage in 2008 for Team Columbia.

He was known throughout his career as the 'Manx Missile' on account of his blistering finishing speed during bunch sprints.

At 5ft 7in, he has a low centre of gravity and can adopt an aerodynamically advantageous position on the bike during powerful bursts of speed.

Cavendish dominated sprinting for many years and is considered a big influence on younger riders across the peloton, including new British talents such as Quick Step's Ethan Vernon.

Cavendish is known to have a fiery persona on and occasionally off the bike, and during the 2021 Tour he was filmed berating a team mechanic before a stage.

Former Quick Step coach Tom Steels told BBC Sport last year: "When he steps out of the team bus you never know if he'll come back in five minutes like a wild bull because something is wrong with the bike.

"But you can always talk with him and once it's fixed it's over. It's not ever personal, but you never know how he can react."

Cavendish is immensely popular in the peloton and fiercely defends fellow riders who come in for criticism.

He alluded to ending his career last year when he told BBC Sport: "I want to be more of a father and a husband than I can be when I'm on the road - spend some time at home, do normal things and see my kids grow up."

I want to see my kids grow up - Cavendish

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 13:05

    Thank you Cav , legend .

  • Comment posted by Criminol, today at 13:04

    Excellent showman. I hope he breaks the Tour record.

    Watching the video, it's clear he can't sit still. He'll be back in the saddle soon enough.

  • Comment posted by Silk, today at 13:04

    This article massively unsells how good the guy was. The greatest sprinter, ever.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 13:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 13:03

    He should be asked about the "mysterious packages" in an official enquiry just like everyone else involved in British Cycling over the past 15 years

  • Comment posted by Millsy - The Final 606 Maillot Jaune, today at 13:03

    End of an era.

    Had some of the best lead-out trains ever, but also incredibly adept at wheel hopping and going alone. Shame he didn't get more green jerseys, but very few riders in history would have beaten Sagan with the points structure in place.

    Fingers crossed he gets one more stage this year, fitting end to his career if so.

  • Comment posted by User0933176431, today at 13:02

    Shame he was such a whiner at times... Stopped him from becoming one of the true greats of the sport.

    Still, a British legend in his own right. Cheers, Mark! And cheers for the inevitable downvotes I'll get from know-nowt mutts.

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 13:02

    "one of the best"? The first two words have no place in that sentence!

  • Comment posted by Gwyn Jackson, today at 13:02

    Up there with the greats made so many fans happy 😊

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 13:01

    One of our greatest ever.

  • Comment posted by RAMS2403, today at 13:01

    Thank you....brilliant

  • Comment posted by Sparrow, today at 13:00

    The greatest

  • Comment posted by Jax, today at 12:59

    Absolutely wonderful career - chapeau Cav.

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 12:57

    What a legend - a real credit to the world of cycling

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 12:57

    One of the true greats of British cycling. Enjoy your retirement Mark.

  • Comment posted by gills, today at 12:57

    chapeau!

  • Comment posted by matt wilkes, today at 12:56

    a fantastic servant to the sport. a true legend. MC will be missed

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 12:56

    Absolute legend of the sport - good luck in your retirement

