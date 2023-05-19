Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Einer Rubio was dropped several times on the final climb but overtook Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda in a late burst

Einer Rubio sprinted to his first Grand Tour stage victory as he claimed a weather-shortened stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia.

The Colombian Movistar rider perfectly timed his sprint to pass Thibaut Pinot and Jefferson Cepeda on the final climb at Crans Montana.

Britain's Geraint Thomas maintained his two-second lead at the top of the general classification.

"Finally, my big day. I worked really hard for this," said 25-year-old Rubio.

"I really wanted to prepare for this Giro. I've struggled in the bad weather but I knew that I didn't have to give up.

"I wanted to keep looking for my own opportunities and thanks to God and everyone who helps me, my dream came true today."

The stage was cut from 199km to 74.6km on Friday morning due to heavy rain and flooding, having already been shortened on Tuesday from 207km.

The start was moved to Le Chable, at the bottom of the Croix de Couer, instead of Borgofranco d'Ivrea, while the rest of the route to Crans Montana was unchanged.

Prior to the stage starting, stage six winner Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo withdrew from the race because of illness. external-link

He is the 41st rider to leave the race due to Covid or other illnesses.

Stage 13 results

1. Einer Rubio (Col/Movistar) 2hrs 16mins 21 secs

2. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +6secs

3. Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost) +12secs

4. Derek Gee (Can/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 1sec

5. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra/AG2R Citroen Team) +1min 29secs

6. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education-EasyPost) same time

7. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 35secs

8. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team Jayco Alula) same time

9. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

10. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)

General classification

1. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 51hrs 20mins 1sec

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +2secs

3. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +22secs

4. Andreas Leknessund (Nor/Team DSM) +42secs

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +1min 28secs

6. Lennard Kamna (Ger/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 52secs

7. Eddie Dunbar (Ire/Team Jayco AIula) +2mins 32secs

8. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 45secs

9. Laurens De Plus (Bel/Ineos Grenadiers) +3mins 8secs

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +3mins 13secs