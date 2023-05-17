Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The British rider won the Giro d'Italia in 2020

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart is out of the Giro d'Italia after a crash midway through stage 11.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider looked in distress after falling before being taken away in an ambulance.

Team-mate Geraint Thomas and Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic were also involved in the crash, but both got back up and continued.

Geoghegan Hart, 28, was in third place overall at the time of the incident, with Thomas leading and Roglic second.

The crash happened on a slippery descent, with several riders ending up on the ground.

At the time of the crash on Wednesday Geoghegan Hart, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2020, was five seconds behind compatriot Thomas in the overall standings with about 70km left in the day's race.

Thomas and Roglic's races were both impacted but both resumed in what has been a tour greatly affected by the weather.

The day began with a further four withdrawals from Soudal Quick-Step's squad due to Covid, following previous leader Remco Evenepoel being forced out after testing positive on Sunday.