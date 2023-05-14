Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Remco Evenepoel has now won four Grand Tour stages

Remco Evenepoel beat Geraint Thomas by just one second to win the stage nine individual time trial and retake the overall lead of the Giro d'Italia.

The Belgian covered the 35km course in 41 minutes 24 seconds to edge out Britain's Thomas on the line in Cesena.

Thomas' Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and former winner Tao Geoghegan Hart was third, two seconds down on Evenepoel.

Evenepoel's second time trial win of the race saw him regain the leader's pink jersey off Andreas Leknessund.

Welshman Thomas has overtaken Primoz Roglic to go second in the general classification, 45 seconds back on pre-race favourite Evenepoel and two seconds ahead of Slovenia's Roglic, who finished sixth on stage.

"That was close. It was good to be in the mix with Tao. It looks promising," said Thomas.

Geoghegan Hart, who won the 2020 edition, is fourth overall, three seconds back on Roglic.

Norway's Leknessund was 19th on the stage and has dropped to sixth overall.

World road race champion Evenepoel, 23, said he struggled in the wind and rain despite claiming victory.

"I started too fast and suffered a little midway, but I got my legs back in the end," said the Soudal Quick-Step rider, who won the time trial on stage one before losing the leader's jersey on stage four.

"It's not the best result, but I won even if it wasn't a top performance."

There is a rest day on Monday before the race resumes with a hilly 196km route from Scandiano to Viareggio on Tuesday.

Stage nine results

Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) 41mins 24secs Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1sec Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2secs Stefan Kung (Sui/Groupama-FDJ) +4secs Bruno Armirail (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +8secs Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +17secs Thymen Arensman (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers) +24secs Aleksandr Vlasov (Neutral/Bora-Hansgrohe) +30secs Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +35secs Damiano Caruso (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +42secs

General classification after stage nine