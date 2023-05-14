Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pidcock clinched the win with an overtake in the final lap

British rider Tom Pidcock was made to work hard for a thrilling victory in the World Cup Men's Elite XCO in a wet Nove Mesto.

Pidcock, 23, led for much of the race and appeared to be coasting to a routine triumph.

But a fall in the fifth lap allowed Frenchman Joshua Dubau to take advantage.

A tense chase followed, but Pidcock timed his overtake perfectly in the final lap.

The weather conditions caused made for a problematic ride, with a crash at the starting gate before Luca Schwarzbauer, of Germany, took an early lead.

Pidcock was soon able to settle into a rhythm though, taking the lead by lap three, but after two more he slipped on a descent.

Dubau then pushed ahead and opened up a nine-second lead in the sixth lap, but Ineos Grenadiers rider Pidcock was able to follow up his cross-country short track win on Friday.

An initial attack wasn't able to shake Dubau, but Pidcock eventually pulled away for the win.

Earlier in the day, Puck Pieterse, of the Netherlands, claimed victory in the women's race.