Ride London Classique in 2022 became a three-day event

Britain's Lizzie Deignan will race in this month's Ford Ride London Classique, amid further concerns about the loss of cycle races in the UK.

Ride London is the only World Tour race to take place in Britain following the cancellation of June's Women's Tour for financial reasons.

"I hope to be able to open the door to this fantastic sport to the next generation of cyclists," said Deignan.

But several figures have raised concerns about the loss of races.

Racing director of men's World Tour team Ineos Grenadiers Rod Ellingworth says he has seen the struggle at grassroots level, as well as at the top.

"It is a worry," he said. "You look at British talent at the moment - it's not like there's no young bike rider coming though - male and female - it's pretty strong, but the racing is a real struggle.

"I am from clubs who put lots of races on, and I know they struggle to put on races. My dad put on races for years and he stopped because he couldn't keep up with pressure from authorities, more and more money and everything else.

"Yet if you look at some of the cycling facilities in the UK and some of activities that are going off, there's some great coaching; really good activities in velodromes around the country.

"I've just taken my kid to the local BMX place and there's some fantastic coaching going off."

Despite the dominance of elite cycling in recent years both on the track in the Olympics and the seven Tour de France victories in 10 years with Ineos (also as Team Sky), Britain holds just one World Tour-level race across men's and women's cycling with Ride London - a three-day stage race taking place across Essex and greater London.

France holds eight men's and women's World Tour races, with Italy also holding eight.

The good current form of British riders such as Tao Geoghegan Hart and Pfeiffer Georgi reflects a wide talent pool in professional cycling, but Geoghegan Hart has expressed concern about the loss of events.

And last month Deignan - who has won the biggest races in cycling, including the road World Championships and Paris-Roubaix - said she was "surprised" the Women's Tour had been cancelled, adding: "It seems like there's this massive influx of participation that hasn't translated into domestic racing."

But on Ride London, Deignan added: "The beautiful countryside of Essex and the iconic London stage finishing on The Mall promise to be packed with cycling enthusiasts.

"I have some miles in my legs after an earlier-than-anticipated comeback, so I'm feeling strong for this race."