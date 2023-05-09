Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Stephen Williams was 98th in the 19km Giro d'Italia opening stage time trial, two minutes and 44 seconds behind winner Remco Evenepoel

The start of the Giro d'Italia has been the typical beginning of a Grand Tour, moments of brilliance and chaos in equal measure.

Remco Evenepoel's dominant time trial victory in stage one grabbed the headlines, while Mark Cavendish crashed in stage two and the inter-team politics between Ineos co-leaders Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghan-Hart has been a talking point.

For Stevie Williams, 26, the Giro is part of a "fresh clean start" with new team Israel-Premier Tech.

Riding in only his second Grand Tour, he has one simple personal goal from the Giro.

"For me personally it's to leave here with a stage win," said Williams.

"To also just have a good three weeks, gain confidence every day, stay confident, stay fit and make it to Rome."

It sounds simple but for a rider who had two years plagued with injury and an unsettled winter due to contract issues, to complete a Grand Tour for the first time would be a destination along a very long road.

A promising start

The Giro sees Stephen 'Stevie' Williams return to the site of one of his best results.

While competing in the Giro d'Italia Giovani Under 23 in 2018 - known as the 'Baby Giro' - he won a stage, finished second on another and ended up riding to fifth in the overall standings.

"It's crazy how fast time goes, they're wonderful memories," Williams told BBC Wales.

"It feels the same, the coastline, hotels are similar, so it feels like a bit of déjà vu but it's a step above and it's nice to come to the senior professional race and have my opportunities here and hopefully replicate a stage win, that would be perfect."

That result, along with others in France, earned Williams a move to Bahrain-Merida, a period that was in his words: "At times great and times, with the injuries, hard to put into sentences how frustrating it was to be fair.

"I managed to pull myself together and get healthy for the last two or three years with that team and get a few nice results, that did my confidence the world of good."

Those good results included a stage victory and a general classification win at the CRO race in 2021, along with time in the leader's jersey at the 2022 edition of the Tour de Suisse.

Stephen Williams (leading) won stage five of the 2021 CRO race in Croatia on his way to overall victory in the six day tour.

Contract issues

The end of that year would mean a move away from Bahrain-Merida, with plans to join B&B Hotels and become a team-mate of legendary sprinter Cavendish.

However, in December that team collapsed, leaving many riders without a job.

"It was a tricky winter, especially towards the back end of my off-season," said Williams.

"You take your off-season when you want to spend time with friends and family and think of everything except the bike.

"When the tables turned on the project I'd agreed to sign with it was definitely a frustrating and emotional time for me and the closest people around me.

"The uncertainty was really disappointing, unfortunately these things continue to happen and hopefully we don't see many of them in the near future."

A new opportunity came in the shape of Israel-Premier Tech, who snapped up the Welsh rider.

"To fit into a new project in a new organisation is motivating and also just to have a fresh clean start with a new team with fresh goals and objectives that's the main thing and I'm really happy here, I couldn't ask for anything more really," said the Aberystwyth-born rider.

Giro opportunity

That fresh start has seen him get opportunities at races such as Paris-Nice and now the Giro d'Italia on the back of a top 10 placing at the one-day Eschborn-Frankfurt race.

"Putting my legs to test in Frankfurt was great and it gave me some confidence to hopefully kick on and get some nice results in Italy," explained Williams.

"I think there's opportunities in every week and plenty of stages where there are opportunities for us as a team and me individually and I think we can do well here."

Williams' role will be split between stage hunting and aiding team leader Domenico Pozzovivo, with the diminutive Italian having finished in the top 10 of the Giro d'Italia on seven occasions.

"We all know the qualities of Domenico, he's been showing it for years now, for him he'll be here to ride a good general classification as he's done numerous times before," added Williams.

"He's got the experience, the capabilities to do a top 10 on GC that's for sure.

"We'll support Domenico to help him but without being too detrimental to the success of the team going for stages."

Stephen Williams is starting his second three week tour, having previously ridden Spain's La Vuelta in 2020 when he withdrew after 10 stages

'Anything can happen'

The first three stages of the 2023 Giro have not provided the kind of finishes Pozzovivo or Williams crave, with them lying 41st and 63rd respectively.

However, Williams fancies his chances as the race progresses.

"I think for me, the best chance is the stages with short punchy climbs, with a small group coming to the line and then trying to sprint to the finish and win," he explained.

Tuesday's fourth stage seems to fulfil that brief featuring a 10km finishing climb with maximum gradients of 12% before flattening out to the finish.

Others will also fancy their chances, including current race leader Evenepoel and his main overall rival Primoz Roglic.

"I think if you look at the last three or four months you can clearly see that those two are on a different level," states Williams.

"The journalists, the press, the media, will build that up as much as they can, which more than likely will be the battle.

"But in a Grand Tour anything can happen."