Vollering (left) broke away from leader Van Vleuten (right) with 5km to go

Dutch rider Annamiek van Vleuten won a third consecutive La Vuelta title, taking victory by just nine seconds from compatriot Demi Vollering.

Movistar's Van Vleuten, 40, started the seventh and final stage with a one minute 11 second lead.

But Team SD Worx's Vollering almost snatched overall victory by taking the final stage - a mountain finish at the summit of Lagos de Covadonga.

Van Vleuten came in third, 56 seconds behind Vollering, but it was enough.

"I'm happy but exhausted," said Van Vleuten, who is also the world road champion.

Italian Gaia Realini was second on the stage and finished third overall.

Van Vleuten had taken the overall lead from Vollering in controversial circumstances on Saturday as the 26-year-old took a toilet break and then got caught in a crosswind.

"If it hadn't been for that, I'd have won this Vuelta," Vollering said.

Claire Steels, riding for Israel Premier Tech Roland, was the highest-placed British rider in 18th on Sunday, finishing 15th overall and 11 minutes 44 seconds behind the winner.

This year's version of the Spanish race was rebranded La Vuelta Femenina, replacing the Challenge by La Vuelta, and was extended from five to seven stages.

Stage seven results

1.Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) 2hrs 43mins 02secs

2. Gaia Realini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +11secs

3. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) +56secs

4. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-SUEZ) +1:59

5. Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger/CANYON//SRAM Racing) +2:00

General classification

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 19hrs 00mins 11secs

2. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) +9secs

3. Gaia Realini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +2:41

4. Riejanne Markus (Ned/Team Jumbo-Visma) +3:36

5. Ricarda Bauernfiend (Ger/CANYON//SRAM Racing) +3:53

Selected Others:

15. Claire Steels (GB/Israel-Premier Tech Roland) +11mins 44secs

27. Anna Henderson (GB/Team Jumbo-Visma) +25:52

35. Alice Towers (GB/CANYON//SRAM Racing) +31:41