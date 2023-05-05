Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's former world track champion Tony Doyle has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 64.

Doyle won individual pursuit world gold in 1980 and 1986, in addition to winning four European pursuit titles and 23 six-day races.

After retiring in 1995 because of injury, he later served as president of British Cycling and was the founding director of the Tour of Britain.

Doyle died on Sunday, four weeks after his cancer diagnosis.

Also a three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Doyle suffered brain trauma in a near-fatal crash in 1989.

That same year, he was made an MBE for services to cycling.