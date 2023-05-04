Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas (centre) will be joint Team Ineos leader at the Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas has begun talks with Ineos Grenadiers over a new contract after brushing off retirement thoughts.

The Tour de France winner and Olympic gold medallist is in the second year of a two-year extension signed in 2021.

But the Welshman insisted he is fuelled by the "buzz" of competition as he prepares for the Giro d'Italia.

"This is a big year for me. It's contract year and I could stop but I'm keen to continue and conversations have started with the team," he said.

"I'm focused on this race [Giro] right now, get the most out of it and hopefully, once we've finished in Rome, we will cross that bridge."

Thomas, who turns 37 during the Giro, had previously hinted 2023 might be his final year as a professional cyclist.

But he has joint leadership of Ineos alongside Tao Geoghegan Hart for the first of this year's Grand Tours that begins in Fossacesia on Saturday.

In 2017 Thomas abandoned the Italian race as a result of injuries suffered in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

The Welsh rider's 2020 bid to win the race was ended by a stray drinking bottle on stage three, causing him to crash and fracture a hip.

Thomas has also faced disruption this season due to illness.

He added: "This year has been stop-start because of a viral infection which has been really frustrating, but it has made me realise that I still love competing.

"I still get a real buzz from racing and pushing myself in training, which is important because I still want to be up at the pointy end of the race.

"My wife and son are settled, which really helps, so I'm just enjoying it while I still can."