Marianne Vos is still topping podiums 11 years after winning gold at the women's road race at the 2012 London Olympics

Dutch rider Marianne Vos won stage three of La Vuelta Femenina to strengthen her hold on the red jersey.

Vos, 35, beat compatriot and stage two winner Charlotte Kool in a sprint finish to widen her lead to 13 seconds.

American Chloe Dygert remains second overall after finishing third on the 158km stage between Elche de la Sierra and La Roda in Spain.

Great Britain's Anna Henderson, a Team Jumbo-Visma team-mate of Vos, remains fourth with four stages left to race.

Henderson, who won the event's opening stage on Monday, finished 17th on day three but is one of four Jumbo-Visma riders featuring in the top five places overall.

She is sandwiched between two other Dutch riders and team-mates - Riejanne Markus, in third, and fifth-placed Amber Kraak.

Lizzie Deignan's Trek-Segafredo team were the big losers on stage three, finishing almost three minutes adrift of the leaders, with the Briton down in 81st on the day and 60th overall.

Thursday's fourth stage will be raced over 133.1km between Cuenca and Guadalajara.

Stage two results

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 27mins 38secs

2. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM) same time

3. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram)

4. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ-Suez)

5. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Den/Movistar Team Women)

6. Tamara Dronova (Neutral/Israel Premier Tech Roland)

7. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar Team Women)

8. Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa/Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi)

9. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx)

10. Marlen Reusser (Swi/Team SD Worx)

General classification

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 6hrs 26mins 46secs

2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram) +13secs

3. Riejanne Markus (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +14secs

4. Anna Henderson (GB/Jumbo-Visma) +22secs

5. Amber Kraak (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +22secs

6. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon-Sram) +23secs

7. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +23secs

8. Liane Lippert (Ger/Movistar Team Women) +32secs

9. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Jorgensen (Den/Movistar Team Women) +34secs

10. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar Team Women) +34secs