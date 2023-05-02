Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Charlotte Kool takes the green points jersey after winning stage two

Team DSM rider Charlotte Kool won stage two of La Vuelta Femenina with an impressive sprint to the line.

Dutchwoman Kool pipped compatriot and Jumbo-Visma rider Marianne Vos to the line, with Canyon-Sram's Chloe Dygert finishing in third place.

The second stage was a 105.8km ride from Orihuela to Pilar de la Horadada.

Vos' second place means she takes the red jersey from team-mate Anna Henderson after the Briton won the first stage in Torrevieja.

Henderson is now fourth in the general classification after finishing ninth on stage two.

"This is my first big win in a Grand Tour, really nice to do it on the first sprint opportunity," Kool said.

The third stage is a 158km ride from Elche de la Sierra to La Roda on Wednesday.

Stage two results

1. Charlotte Kool (Ned/Team DSM) 2hrs 41mins 27secs

2. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram)

4. Blanka Vas (Ita/SD Worx)

5. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/Liv Racing TeqFind)

6. Alba Teruel (Spa/Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)

7. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx)

8. Nina Kessler (Ned/Jayco-Alula)

9. Anna Henderson (GB/Jumbo-Visma)

10. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ-Suez)

General classification

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 2hrs 59mins 24secs

2. Chloe Dygert (US/Canyon-Sram) +1sec

3. Riejanne Markus (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +2secs

4. Anna Henderson (GB/Jumbo-Visma) +6secs

5. Amber Kraak (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon-Sram) +7secs

7. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon-Sram) Same time

8. Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger/Canyon-Sram) Same time

9. Amanda Spratt (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +15secs

10. Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol/Canyon-Sram) Same time