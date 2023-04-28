Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Juan Ayuso on his way to winning the third stage of the Tour de Romandie

Spain's Juan Ayuso won the third stage of the Tour de Romandie in Chatel-Saint-Denis to take the yellow jersey.

The UAE Team Emirates rider took the 18.8km time trial by five seconds from America's Matteo Jorgenson.

Great Britain's Adam Yates finished third, 17 seconds behind team-mate Ayuso to move fifth in the general classification.

Ethan Hayter, who had the yellow jersey after taking stage two, was 21st and is now 10th overall, 38 seconds off Ayuso.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter is the points leader with 65, one clear of Ayuso.

Team DSM's Max Poole is the third Brit in the top 10, and currently sits 10th.

Ayuso is making his seasonal debut in the race after suffering with a lower leg injury so far this year.

In 2022 he became the youngest rider to take a podium finish in the Vuelta a Espana.

Saturday sees a 161.6km stage from Sion to Thyon, before Sunday's final stage sees a 170.8km ride from Vufflens-la-Ville to Geneva.

Stage three result

1. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) 25mins 15secs

2. Matteo Jorgensen (US/Movistar) +5secs

3. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +17secs

4. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar) +18secs

5. William Barta (US/Movistar) +19secs

General classification after stage three

1. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) 8hrs 33mins 40secs

2. Matteo Jorgensen (US/Movistar) +18secs

3. Tobias Foss (Nor/Jumbo-Visma) +19secs

4. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar) +22secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +30secs