Tao Geoghegan Hart won the 46th Tour of the Alps, with EF Educatio-EasyPost's Hugh Carthy (left) in second and Bahrain-Victorious' Jack Haig (right) in third

Simon Carr won the final stage of the Tour of the Alps as fellow Britons Tao Geoghegan Hart and Hugh Carthy claimed first and second overall.

Ineos Grenadiers' Geoghegan Hart, 28, won the first two stages of the race and took overall victory by 22 seconds from EF Education-EasyPost's Carthy.

Carthy's team-mate Carr, 24, went solo to win the final stage by 53 seconds.

Ex-champion Geoghegan Hart is expected to be one of Ineos' leaders at the Giro d'Italia, which starts on 6 May.

Geoghan Hart, who won the 2020 Giro, and former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas are expected to spearhead the Ineos challenge at the first Grand Tour of the year.

Scotland's Geoghegan Hart finished four minutes behind Carr on the fifth and final stage, with Ineos content to set a pace that ensured none of the overall contenders could launch an attack from the much-reduced peloton.

Stage five result

1. Simon Carr (EF Education Easy-Post) 3hr 43min 28sec

2. Georg Steinhauser (EF Education EasyPost) +53sec

3. Matteo Fabbro (Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

4. Florian Lipowitz (Bora-Hansgrohe) +55sec

5. Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) +1min 21sec

General classification

1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos Grenadiers) 19hr 29min 50sec

2. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) + 22sec

3. Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) +28 sec

4. Jefferson Cepeda (EF Education-EasyPost) +36 sec

5. Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) +38