Tao Geoghegan Hart also leads the Tour of the Alps points classification standings by 18 points from Austria's Moran Vermeulen

British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart increased his overall lead at the Tour of the Alps by finishing fourth in Wednesday's third stage in Italy.

The Team Ineos Grenadiers rider, 28, stretched his advantage at the top of the standings to 22 seconds as fellow Briton Hugh Carthy moved up to second.

German racer Lennard Kamna claimed the stage victory in Trentino.

At La Fleche Wallonne in Belgium, Tom Pidcock came 18th in the men's race and Elinor Barker was 16th in the women's.

Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, who won Sunday's Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands - where Pidcock finished third - claimed his second victory in four days and 12th this season.

"I wasn't good today - I felt fine but I just didn't have any explosivity," said Pidcock, 23.

"I think I went very deep on Sunday and I just haven't recovered. It's just how it is, but I think I can win this race on my day for sure."

Lizzie Deignan, making her competitive comeback after having her second child, came 88th in the women's race, more than seven minutes behind winner Demi Vollering.

Former world and Commonwealth gold medallist Deignan, 34, finished in three hours 36 minutes and 51 seconds after a year away from the sport.

She has returned earlier than expected following injuries to some of her Trek-Segafredo team-mates and said prior to the race she only anticipated playing a supporting role.

Geoghegan Hart, meanwhile, began his third Alps stage with an 18-second lead after winning both of the opening two races and extended that by a further four seconds.

EF Education-Easypost rider Carthy, 28, emerged as Geoghegan Hart's nearest challenger after he came sixth in a group sprint as five riders finished within four seconds of stage winner Kamna.

Three other British riders - David Poole, in 11th, former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in 14th and Mark Donovan in 20th - are also in the top 20 overall after finishing ninth, 18th and 21st respectively on day three of the five-stage event.