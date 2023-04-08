Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Canadian Alison Jackson edged a sprint finish to claim victory at the Roubaix Velodrome

Canadian cyclist Alison Jackson claimed victory in the third edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix.

EF rider Jackson, 34, edged a sprint finish after some of the race favourites fell in a crash.

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini was leading the breakaway group but crashed with 39km to go, with race favourite Lotte Kopecky also falling.

Jackson held off Katia Rasgusa in second and third-placed Marthe Truyen in a close finish to the 145.5km trek.

The group which crashed saw their chances end on a cobbled section of road that had been affected by several days of rain in France, but both Borghini and Kopecky were able to continue and finished the race in seventh and 20th respectively.

Georgi Pfeiffer, riding for Team DSM, was the first British athlete home, finishing eighth.

"It's unreal, I have no words. It's a dream come true," Jackson said.

"I wanted to weigh in on this race, to be at the front. In this kind of race, you have to avoid bad luck, it would have been a shame to lose after such a long breakaway."

Vingegaard seals Basque Country title

Defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard claimed victory at the Tour of the Basque Country.

Riding for Jumbo-Visma, Vingegaard won the final stage with a long-range solo effort of just under 30km.

Vingegaard finished a minute and 12 seconds clear of Mikel Landa, who came second overall, with fellow Spaniard Ion Izagirre in third.

Great Britain's James Knox finished the stage in second place, 47 seconds behind Vingegaard.

Knox finished eighth overall, followed by fellow Briton Simon Yates in ninth.

"It was a hard day, but a really good day for us," said Vingegaard.

"I have to thank my team-mates, today they were amazing, they really locked up the race, having two guys in the break. We did a perfect job today."