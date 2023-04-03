Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Hayter is a two-time British time trial champion

Britain's Ethan Hayter won the opening stage of the Tour of the Basque Country to take the early race lead.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, 24, clinched the victory on a short sprint after a leadout from team-mate Omar Fraile in Labastida, Spain.

It is the Londoner's first stage win of the season and 17th as a professional.

Soudal-QuickStep's Mauro Schmid of Switzerland was second and Spain's Jon Aberasturi, riding for Trek-Segafredo, came home in third.

"It's amazing," Hayter said.

"My team really backed me even after I wasn't amazing in [the Tour of] Catalunya but I stepped up. They were all in for me today and I just have to thank them."

Stage one result

1. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) 4hrs 1min 24secs.

2. Mauro Schmid (Swi/Soudal-QuickStep) same time

3. Jon Aberasturi (Spa/Trek-Segafredo)

4. Alex Aranburu (Spa/Movistar)

5. Orluis Aular (Ven/Caja Rural-Seguros)

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost)

7. Quinten Hermans (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck)

8. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar)

9. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Trek-Segafredo)

10. Cristian Scaroni (Ita/Astana)

General classification

1. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) 4hrs 1min 14secs.

2. Mauro Schmid (Swi/Soudal-QuickStep) +4secs

3. Jon Aberasturi (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +6secs

4. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos) +7secs

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +8secs

6. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +9secs

7. Cristian Rodriguez (Spa/Team Arkea-Samsic) same time

8. Alex Aranburu (Spa/Movistar) +10secs

9. Orluis Aular (Ven/Caja Rural-Seguros) same time

10. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost)