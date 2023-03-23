Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pfeiffer Georgi won the British road race title in October 2021, 12 months after breaking her back

Britain's Pfeiffer Georgi took a fine solo victory at the Classic Brugge-De Panne two and a half years after breaking her back in the same race.

Georgi, 22, kicked clear of a six-rider breakaway group with 7km to go and crossed the line one minutes 10 seconds before the chasing pack in Belgium.

She had to learn how to walk again after suffering two fractured vertebrae in a crash during the 2020 edition.

It is the Team DSM rider's first UCI Women's WorldTour victory.

"I'm so happy," said Georgi. "Pretty unexpected for me, actually

"We came into it with a plan to race aggressively, and the whole team did that.

"I just went as hard as I could. My legs were feeling pretty tired at that point, so I was just giving it everything."

After the 173km race was briefly neutralised following a series of crashes in the early stages, a group of 10 riders, including Georgi, compatriot Alice Barnes and pre-race favourites Elisa Balsamo and Lorena Wiebes got away with just under 60km to go.

Former British national champion Georgi helped break the leading group up further in crosswinds on the second lap of the finishing circuit, leaving six riders out front.

Knowing Balsamo and Wiebes are faster finishers, DSM team-mates Georgi and Megan Jastrab repeatedly attacked, attempting to go solo, before the British rider made a move stick.

The chasing group could not get organised, allowing Georgi to stay away to the line, with Italy's Balsamo beating Dutch rider Wiebes in the sprint for second place, with American Jastrab fourth.

