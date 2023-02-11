Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Josie Knight's European silver follows the World Championship bronze she won in the individual pursuit last year

Josie Knight and Will Perrett won silver and bronze medals for Great Britain on day four of the UEC European Track Championships in Grenchen.

Knight, 25, won silver in the women's individual pursuit after being beaten by Germany's Franziska Brausse by more than three seconds in the final.

In the men's omnium, Perrett won bronze having finished third in the concluding points race.

The 26-year-old had sat in fifth overall prior to the final race.

Perrett finished the points race with 136 points, while France's two-time omnium world champion Benjamin Thomas took the gold medal with 162.

Anna Morris narrowly missed out on joining GB team-mate Knight on the individual pursuit podium as she came fourth.

In the women's points race, Scot Neah Evans - wearing rainbow stripes as the reigning world champion - placed seventh.

Great Britain have now won 10 medals in Switzerland, including golds for the women's team pursuit quartet, Katie Archibald in the women's omnium and Ollie Wood in the men's scratch race.

They are second in the overall medal table, trailing Germany only on the number of golds won.