Neah Evans was part of the British team who won team pursuit gold in the European Championships

Cyclist Neah Evans says her focus for this year is on peaking for the World Championships in Glasgow.

Scotland's Evans won World Championship gold and silver medals in 2022, as well as a Commonwealth silver and bronze.

The 32-year-old was part of the Britain team who claimed team pursuit gold at the European Track Championships in Switzerland on Thursday.

"This year has been constructed around having the best form for Glasgow," Evans said of the summer event.

"That adds a little bit of pressure when you get to Glasgow because you think 'right I should be flying'.

"It means when you get a good result like this week, it is a piece of the jigsaw leading to something bigger which is really exciting and it keeps the motivation."

While making her mark on home soil is the priority for 2023, Evans is also looking further into the future, with next year's Olympics in Paris firmly on her horizon.

The Europeans are the first event that count towards qualification so the Aberdeenshire cyclist has made a strong start.

"It was pretty important to start strongly because the Olympics is less than two years away now," Evans said. "It is very much our primary focus.

"It is lovely to get back on to the top step of the podium because as European champion you get to ride in a special suit for the remainder of the year. It's something extra special when you are racing in a champions jersey."