Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Great Britain's women superbly reversed their result against Italy having been pipped to gold in October's World Championships

Great Britain won women's gold and men's silver in the team pursuit at the UEC European Track Championships.

Anna Morris, Josie Knight, Neah Evans and Katie Archibald beat world champions Italy by more than two seconds over the four-kilometre mark.

Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham lost to Italy, the Olympic champions, in the men's final on day two.

Elinor Barker was fourth in the final of the women's elimination race.

It marked a fine return to international competition for the Olympic gold and silver medallist, 10 months after having son Nico, with the 28-year-old also picking up gold for participating in the earlier rounds of the team pursuit.

Britain's Joseph Truman was edged out of the medals in the men's kilo where he finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Sophie Capewell advanced past fellow British rider Emma Finucane, in a repeat of their bronze-medal race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, to reach the semi-finals of the women's sprint.