The UEC European Track Championships are taking place in Grenchen, Switzerland

Great Britain made a winning start to the UEC European Track Championships by securing two medals on the opening day.

The women's team of Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell pushed Germany all the way in sprint final but had to settle for silver.

Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin lost to the Netherlands in the men's team sprint final.

The European Track Championships are taking place in Switzerland from 8-12 February.

It is the first qualifying event on the road to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.