Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Emma Finucane won Commonwealth medals in the women's individual sprint and the team event

Emma Finucane claimed four titles at the British National Track Championships at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.

Wales' Finucane, 20, who won two bronze medals at last year's Commonwealth Games, secured wins in the sprint, keirin and 500m time trial.

She also won the team sprint alongside Katy Marchant and Milly Tanner.

Wales' Joe Holt also had a successful weekend, winning the men's scratch race and the kilo.